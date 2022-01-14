As Covid cases spike, Kerala HC to revert to virtual hearings from Jan 17

The on Friday decided to go back to functioning in virtual mode from January 17 due to the spike in Covid cases.

Ernakulam district, where the court is located, has been recording the second highest number of fresh cases for the past one week.

The decision to go virtual was taken by the Administrative Committee of the High Court chaired by Chief Justice S. Manikumar and a discussion was held with the Bar Association also.

For one month, the court will function virtually and after that the Covid-19 situation will be reviewed.

On November 22, the court had resumed physical hearings after functioning virtually for more than a year.

On Thursday, Kerala registered more than 13,000 cases and the test positivity rate jumped to 20 per cent.

