As Cyclone Nivar approaches, Chennai and coastal TN experience heavy rains

As Nivar is likely to make its landfall between and Puducherry on Wednesday, Chennai and other coastal districts of are experiencing heavy to very heavy rainfall. Normal life was distrurbed due to power cuts, waterlogging while public transport was affected. Meanwhile, water level at Chembarambakkam lake, which caused floods in Chennai in 2015 is close to its full capacity.

The system which was 700 km off Chennai, is barreling towards and is likely to hit the coast on Wednesday.

The Met forecast extremely heavy rainfall in coastal Chennai, including Tamil Nadu with wind speed of 50 to 60 kilometre per hour. Fishermen have been advised to stay away from the sea. NDRF teams were rushed to various coastal areas. The Government has declared a holiday on Wednesday.

The State has asked district administrations to move people living in low lying areas to safety.

Meanwhile, as Chennai and neighbouring districts are witnessing heavy rainfall, water level at Chembarambakkam lake, which caused floods in Chennai in 2015, has reached 22ft, while the capacity is 24ft.

Commissioner of Revenue Administration, K Phanindra Reddy, he said the inflow into Chembarambakkam lake would be around 6,500 cusecs only when there are heavy rains and this can be easily diverted to Adyar river, which has a capacity to carry 60,000 cusecs water. "People need not harbour fears about flooding," he said.

Further, necessary precautions have been taken to release the water in phases and not cause flooding, as in 2015, he told reporters.

On Tuesday, the combined storage level in the reservoirs at Poondi, Cholavaram, Red Hills and Chembarambakkam stood at 64.15 per cent or 8.156 TMC ft against the full capacity of 12.713 TMC ft, which is slightly higher compared to the quantum two days ago.