As Kerala floods claim 20 lives, eco expert says it's an 'invited disaster'

At least 20 people have lost their lives and several others are missing as heavy rains led to flash floods and landslides in several parts of Kerala.
The situation, which may turn out to be a repeat of the 2018 floods if rain continues, has also led to widespread criticism from environmentalists calling it an "invited disaster" by the region. It was way back in August 2011 that the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel chaired by Madhav Gadgil had submitted its report. Even after 10 years and appointment of another committee led by K Kasturirangan, the highly ecologically sensitive region in Kerala continued to be an epi-centre of construction activities. No action was taken on these reports after widespread protests from farmers, the church and political parties.
Landslides were reported in several parts of the state, of which the one at Koottickal in Kottayam has claimed more than seven lives. “These disasters were caused due to higher economic activities like rock quarrying, construction of new buildings and roads and destruction of natural forest in the highly economic zones. In our report, we had specially mentioned this. In 2018, the landslides had happened in the highly sensitive areas that we had marked and it is very likely that this year's landslides are also in the highly sensitive region,” Gadgil told Business Standard. In the floods that occurred in August 2016, around 341 major landslides were reported from 10 districts, while Idukki, considered as a highly sensitive zone by Gadgil, was ravaged by 143 landslides. The 2018 floods had claimed close to 500 lives.
This year, so far 12 have been found dead in Kottayam, and three in Idukki. Out of the total 13 reportedly missing, five are kids. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that around 105 relief camps have been set up across the state and rescue efforts are on in the affected areas. After a request from the state, 11 teams of the national disaster response force, the Army, Navy and Air Force got deployed in the state for rescue operations. Vijayan added that the water level in Madamon, Kalluppara, Thumpaman, Pullakayar, Manikkal, Vellaikadavu and Aruvipuram dams in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram districts is rising. However, in a relief to the people, the intensity of rain has reduced later on Sunday. Union home minister Amit Shah said that the Centre will provide all the possible support to the state.
Talking further about the floods and his report, Gadgil said, “Due to the vested interests of a small group of people, measures that could have helped an entire area were blocked. We had asked to stop economic activities only in a small area of the state, which came under the highly sensitive zones. Not paying attention to that has resulted in the landslides and massive floods in recent years. Some of the encroachments and constructions are relatively recent too. This is an invited disaster.” He added that these constructions are not only leading to landslides but also affecting the overall ecosystem and natural resources in Kerala, including rivers.
