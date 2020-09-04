As metro is set to restart from Sept 7, here's what travelling will be like

From next week, India would be back on track with metro services restarting across the country with the exception of cities like Mumbai, where the mass rapid transit system is expected to remain suspended for now. However, after lockdown the experience of travelling by metro is expected to be very different with the Covid-19 protocol in place. This is what Delhi and Hyderabad want metro passengers to do:



Guidelines for Delhi Aarogya Setu app not mandatory but recommended

Wearing of masks or face cover compulsory

Hand sanitizers more than 30 ml not allowed

Feeder bus service will remain suspended

Outlets inside stations permitted but to follow govt SOP

Entry and exit at station to be allowed via 1 or 2 gates

Thermal screening and hand sanitization will be done at the time of frisking for security

Passengers will be required to maintain social distancing inside stations and coaches

Only 2 to 3 persons at a time will be allowed to use lift

Around 800 staff will be deployed at stations to ensure cleanliness and orderliness

For crowd management, monitoring will also be done through CCTV cameras

People with special needs will be helped by Customer Facilitation Agents

The halt time at stations increased by 10-20 seconds

Only smart card holders will be able to travel as token will not be permitted Guidelines for Hyderabad

Operations to start in graded manner from Sept 7 onwards

Trains to run at five minutes’ frequency, will change based on traffic trends

Stations in containment zones to remain closed

Alternate seat to be marked, kept vacant

Wearing face mask a must for all passengers and staff

Metro to supply masks on payment basis to those without mask

Thermal screening, only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel

Symptomatic passengers to be advised testing, sent to nearby Covid Care Centre

PPE kits, sanitizers to be provided to employees/ security personnel

Downloading Aarogya Setu App would be encouraged

Smart Card, mobile QR ticket with cashless/online transactions to be encouraged

Passengers advised to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items

Parking spaces to be opened for metro passengers