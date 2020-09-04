As metro is set to restart from Sept 7, here's what travelling will be like

From next week, India would be back on track with metro services restarting across the country with the exception of cities like Mumbai, where the mass rapid transit system is expected to remain suspended for now. However, after lockdown the experience of travelling by metro is expected to be very different with the Covid-19 protocol in place. This is what Delhi and Hyderabad want metro passengers to do:
Guidelines for Delhi
-
Aarogya Setu app not mandatory but recommended
-
Wearing of masks or face cover compulsory
-
Hand sanitizers more than 30 ml not allowed
-
Feeder bus service will remain suspended
-
Outlets inside stations permitted but to follow govt SOP
-
Entry and exit at station to be allowed via 1 or 2 gates
-
Thermal screening and hand sanitization will be done at the time of frisking for security
-
Passengers will be required to maintain social distancing inside stations and coaches
-
Only 2 to 3 persons at a time will be allowed to use lift
-
Around 800 staff will be deployed at stations to ensure cleanliness and orderliness
-
For crowd management, monitoring will also be done through CCTV cameras
-
People with special needs will be helped by Customer Facilitation Agents
-
The halt time at stations increased by 10-20 seconds
-
Only smart card holders will be able to travel as token will not be permitted
Guidelines for Hyderabad
-
Operations to start in graded manner from Sept 7 onwards
-
Trains to run at five minutes’ frequency, will change based on traffic trends
-
Stations in containment zones to remain closed
-
Alternate seat to be marked, kept vacant
-
Wearing face mask a must for all passengers and staff
-
Metro to supply masks on payment basis to those without mask
-
Thermal screening, only asymptomatic persons will be allowed to travel
-
Symptomatic passengers to be advised testing, sent to nearby Covid Care Centre
-
PPE kits, sanitizers to be provided to employees/ security personnel
-
Downloading Aarogya Setu App would be encouraged
-
Smart Card, mobile QR ticket with cashless/online transactions to be encouraged
-
Passengers advised to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items
-
Parking spaces to be opened for metro passengers
