As NTA takes charge of JEE(Mains), here's what would change and what won't

Students who aspire to get into the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) will now be able to appear for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE(mains)) twice a year as the newly formed Testing Agency (NTA) would now replace CBSE to conduct level examinations, including NET and NEET.

While the IITs would continue to conduct the JEE(Advanced), JEE(mains) would be conducted by the twice a year in January and April, HRD Minister said on Saturday.

Javadekar said that the students can sit for both the tests, which would be conducted online over a span of four-five days out of which the candidate can choose a suitable date, and the best of the two scores would be taken into account.

However, there is no compulsion to appear for both the exams. Scores of different candidates in multiple sittings would also be equated using standardisation techniques.

"This will give more chances to students thereby giving adequate opportunity to bring out his/her best and reduce stress which develops due to a single exam being conducted on one day in the year," added Javadekar.

The would establish a network of test practice centres for students from rural areas so that everyone would have an opportunity to practice before the exam. The syllabus, question formats, language and fees for the exams would not be changed, the minister said.

Tentative dates for JEE(mains) 2019:

For January Exam:

Registration/Online submission of application: September 1, 2018 to September 30, 2018.

Release of Admit card: To be notified.

JEE(mains) exam: January 6, 2019 to January 20, 2019 (eight different sittings and candidates can choose any one).

Declaration of Result: First week of February 2019.

For April Exam:

Registration/Online submission of application forms: Second week of February.

Release of Admit card: To be notified.

JEE(mains) exam: April 7, 2019 to April 21, 2019 (eight different sittings and candidates can choose any one).

Declaration of Result: First week of May.

How the Testing Agency (NTA) will function: