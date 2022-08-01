As TV gets a resurrection online, simplicity of its model keeps it going

The drop in IPL viewership and the fall in the time spent should worry Disney-Star, which paid more than Rs 23,000 crore just for the television rights for the next IPL

Sun TV (Tamil) is almost permanently entrenched as India’s No. 1 general ent­er­tainment channel (GEC). Dangal, one of the biggest successes in the Hin­di-speaking markets, makes it to the Top 10. The viewership of the Indian Pre­mier League (IPL) is dropping year-on-year (YoY). The viewership of gene­ral entertainment, news, and kids program­ming went up. More than half of what India watches continues to be on .

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.