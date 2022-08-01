JUST IN

As TV gets a resurrection online, simplicity of its model keeps it going

The second part of the series looks at what Indians are watching

Vanita Kohli-Khandekar  |  Pune 
TV, cricket
The drop in IPL viewership and the fall in the time spent should worry Disney-Star, which paid more than Rs 23,000 crore just for the television rights for the next IPL

Sun TV (Tamil) is almost permanently entrenched as India’s No. 1 general ent­er­tainment channel (GEC). Dangal, one of the biggest successes in the Hin­di-speaking markets, makes it to the Top 10. The viewership of the Indian Pre­mier League (IPL) is dropping year-on-year (YoY). The viewership of gene­ral entertainment, news, and kids program­ming went up. More than half of what India watches continues to be on GECs.

First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 06:00 IST

