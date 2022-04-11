Asked Putin to talk directly with Zelenskyy: PM Modi to Joe Biden

It was a 2+2 bilateral dialogue, but given the situation in Europe, Ukraine figured prominently in the virtual meeting between US President and India’s Prime Minister .

Both Biden and Modi, whose meeting kicked off the latest annual 2+2 meeting, called for an end to hostilities in Ukraine and for dialogue to resume between Ukraine and Russia.

“We share the same concerns regarding health security and climate change. We share a strong defence partnership. I want to welcome India’s humanitarian support to the people of Ukraine, and we will work closely to manage the fallout of the war,” said Biden.

Biden was flanked by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Foreign Minister S Jaishankar. Singh and Jaishankar are in Washington for the bilateral dialogue with Austin and Blinken.

“We have always called for resolution through dialogue and diplomacy. The situation in Ukraine is worrying. We condemn the killings in Bucha and have called for an independent enquiry. We will be sending Ukraine another consignment of medicines very soon,” said Modi, adding, “I spoke to the Presidents of Ukraine and Russia. I suggested President (Vladimir) Putin have direct talks with the President of Ukraine (Volodymyr Zelenskyy).”

Modi and Biden continued their discussions off-camera late Indian time, and their meeting will be followed by bilateral talks between Singh, Jaishankar, Blinken, and Austin.

The meeting between Modi and Biden comes in the backdrop of increasingly under pressure from western nations for its stance at the United Nations (UN), including strong words from visiting US officials. Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, has abstained from eight UN votes, according to NDTV. Late last week, Russia was suspended from the UN Human Rights Council, where had abstained again.

India’s take on the matter has been consistent. While it has called for an end to the war in Europe, saying it stands for peace, dialogue, and diplomacy. India’s foreign policy strategy sees Russia as a key ally not just for military equipment, but also Moscow is seen as a credible voice in Beijing and New Delhi. The latter sees a belligerent and assertive China as its main threat and hence wants to keep all options open.

As reported earlier, India is also taking advantage of discounted Russian crude oil and is importing 2 million tonnes or roughly 15 million barrels of crude. This will be on cost, insurance and freight model, where the seller incurs the costs and pays the freight, including insurance charges.

The Centre is unlikely to announce an agreement over payment mechanism with Russia until a ceasefire is declared in the Ukraine war. An inter-ministerial group headed by the finance ministry has been meeting regularly for over a month to analyse and discuss payment mechanisms that can work under the current circumstances and ensure the trade between India and Russia is not disrupted.

With inputs from PTI