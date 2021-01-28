Acting head: Why is Deep Sidhu in news over violence at Red Fort?

If you don’t watch movies in Punjabi, you can be forgiven for not knowing who Deep Sidhu is. Actually, you might not have heard of him even if you do watch Punjabi movies.

As a film actor, Sidhu is not yet a household name, though he is working hard to get there. He is the individual who planted the “Nishan Sahib” or the Sikh religious flag atop the Red Fort on January 26. In his Facebook post, Sidhu claimed credit for climbing on top of the 350-year old monument to fly the flag, clarifying that the national flag was neither insulted nor taken down. "To symbolically ...