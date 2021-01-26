JUST IN
Republic Day: India to display cultural, economic, military might today
Business Standard

LIVE: Farmers' Gantantra Parade' today; traffic chaos around Delhi borders

Farmers' protest LIVE updates: Heavy security has been deployed in view of the unprecedented 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into Delhi from three border points

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Farmers' protest LIVE updates Day 61: Thousands of farmers will enter the national capital on their tractors under heavy security today, even as they announced a foot march to Parliament on February 1, when the annual Budget is presented, to press for their demands including a repeal of the three new agriculture laws.

Heavy security has been deployed in view of the unprecedented 'Kisan Gantantra Parade' that will move into Delhi from three border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur (UP Gate).

The farmer unions protesting for nearly two months against the three new Central farm laws said on Monday their tractor parade will start only after the official Republic Day parade on Rajpath concludes.

They claimed around 200,000 tractors are expected to participate in the parade in a show of strength and support.

First Published: Tue, January 26 2021. 06:50 IST

