Assam reports no coronavirus deaths for the second consecutive day

deaths for the second consecutive day on Thursday in nearly four months, while 313 new positive cases took the tally to 2,08,054, Health and Family Welfare Minister said.

Altogether 761 patients also recovered from the disease, taking the total number of cured people to 1,99,455. The recovery rate is 95.86 per cent now.

The state at present has 7,662 active cases, the minister said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 934, he said adding that three persons have migrated out of the state.

has reported deaths daily since July seven. The current death rate is 0.45 per cent.

The 313 new cases were detected out of 27,959 tests conducted during the day with a positivity rate of 1.12 per cent.

The total number of tests conducted in the state so far is 47,85,618.

