Coronavirus LIVE: India cases past 8.4 mn; US sees 100000+ fresh cases
Coronavirus update: Maharashtra has 1,703,444 coronavirus cases, Karnataka 838,929, Andhra Pradesh 835,000, Tamil Nadu 736,777 and UP 487,335. Stay tuned for coronavirus India LIVE updates
Clinical workers test for the virus at a government-run dispensary in New Delhi. Bloomberg
Coronavirus update: India has reported nearly 50,000 fresh Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The total caseload now stands at 8,411,034. The country's death toll has mounted to 124,354. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has expressed concern over the surge in Covid-19 cases in Delhi and pressed for mandatory retesting of all persons who test negative in rapid antigen tests and develop symptoms of Influenza-like illness and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) later. Delhi recorded 6,715 new coronavirus cases and its total count of cases hit 416,000. Kerala's tally now stands at 445,467 with 6,820 fresh cases being detected.
Coronavirus vaccine update: AstraZeneca will start discussing emergency approval of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine with US regulators once it has good trial data from Britain, South Africa and Brazil, as it has no indication the watchdog would favour US data.
World coronavirus update: The global tally of coronavirus cases stands at 48,981,962. While 34,942,438 have recovered, 1,238,481 have died so far. The US, the worst-hit country, has 9,909,901 cases, and 240,891 have died from the disease there. It is followed by India, which has 8,411,034 cases, Brazil (5,614,258), Russia (1,712,858) and France (1,601,367).
