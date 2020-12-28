Assam says neighbouring states encroached on its land 56 times in 2020

The government on Monday



informed the assembly that the state has faced 56 instances of land encroachment by the neighbouring states such as Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram in 2020.

In a written reply to a query by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that these 56 cases of land encroachments were reported across 11 districts since January 1 this year.

The highest 17 cases were reported from Cachar, which faced violent clashes between the people of and Mizoram, Patowary said on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who also holds the Home portfolio.

One person was killed in clashes in Cachar, he added.

Cachar is followed by West Karbi Anglong and Kamrup districts that reported seven instances of land encroachment, the minister said.

Other districts where Assam's land was encroached on are Lakhimpur (six cases), Dhemaji and Karbi Anglong (five each), Jorhat (four), Karimganj (two), and Sadiya, Tinsukia and Sivasagar (one each), Patowary said.

To recover the encroached land, the government has written a number of letters to the respective states and the Centre, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)