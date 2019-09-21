JUST IN
Assembly elections in Maharashtra, Haryana to be held on Oct 21: EC

The term of the Haryana Assembly expires on November 2

Archis Mohan  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced single-phase polling for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana. The term of the Haryana Assembly expires on November 2 and that of the Maharashtra Assembly on November 9.

Sources said the EC might conduct the Jharkhand Assembly polls in December, as the term of the Assembly expires on January 9.

First Published: Sat, September 21 2019. 23:43 IST

