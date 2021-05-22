At current supply, it'll take 30 months to vaccinate adults: Delhi CM to PM

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 Match 24: MI vs RR playing 11, toss result, head to head details
IPL 2021 Match 13, MI vs DC highlights: Delhi Capitals wins by 6 wickets
Match 14, SRH vs PBKS highlights: Hyderabad registers first win in IPL 2021
IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR highlights: Pat's heroics in vain; CSK win by 18 runs
IPL 2021, RCB vs RR highlights: Royal Challengers Bangalore wins by 10 wkts
-
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, flagged the unavailability of Covid-19 vaccines in the city and said that at the current pace of vaccination, it would take 30 months to vaccinate Delhi’s adult population.
Kejriwal, in a press conference, announced that vaccination for the 18-44 age group had been halted in the city due to lack of supply.
"We've to close the vaccination centres from today as vaccines for the 18+ category are exhausted. Delhi needs 8 million vaccines every month so that everyone here can be vaccinated within 3 months,” the Delhi CM reportedly wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
In his letter to the prime minister, Kejriwal added, "Delhi received only 1.6 million vaccines in May and we have been told that we will receive only 800,000 vaccines in June. If this is the pace then it will take 30 months to vaccinate just the adults."
The Delhi CM also offered suggestions to the Centre for ramping up the supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. He said the Centre should direct all capable companies to start manufacturing vaccines, as well as allow foreign companies to manufacture their Covid-19 vaccines in India.
Apprising the public of the situation of Covid in Delhi, Kejriwal said the ongoing lockdown in the city had borne fruit and both daily new cases and the test positivity rate were declining. In the past 24 hours, around 2,200 cases were reported and the positivity rate was 3.5 per cent, he said. When the lockdown was announced in Delhi on 20 April, the city was recording nearly 30,000 daily new infections with a positivity rate of over 30%
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU