At current supply, it'll take 30 months to vaccinate adults: Delhi CM to PM

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Saturday, flagged the unavailability of Covid-19 vaccines in the city and said that at the current pace of vaccination, it would take 30 months to vaccinate Delhi’s adult population.



Kejriwal, in a press conference, announced that vaccination for the 18-44 age group had been halted in the city due to lack of supply.



"We've to close the vaccination centres from today as vaccines for the 18+ category are exhausted. Delhi needs 8 million vaccines every month so that everyone here can be vaccinated within 3 months,” the Delhi CM reportedly wrote in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In his letter to the prime minister, Kejriwal added, "Delhi received only 1.6 million vaccines in May and we have been told that we will receive only 800,000 vaccines in June. If this is the pace then it will take 30 months to vaccinate just the adults."



The Delhi CM also offered suggestions to the Centre for ramping up the supply of Covid-19 vaccines in the country. He said the Centre should direct all capable companies to start manufacturing vaccines, as well as allow foreign companies to manufacture their Covid-19 vaccines in India.



Apprising the public of the situation of Covid in Delhi, Kejriwal said the ongoing lockdown in the city had borne fruit and both daily new cases and the test positivity rate were declining. In the past 24 hours, around 2,200 cases were reported and the positivity rate was 3.5 per cent, he said. When the lockdown was announced in Delhi on 20 April, the city was recording nearly 30,000 daily new infections with a positivity rate of over 30%