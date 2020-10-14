At Rs 3.13 a unit, Delhi's Lady Irwin College will generate 80% own power

Delhi's iconic Lady Irwin College has installed a 218-kWp (kilowatt peak) plant at its campus on Sikandra Road in the heart of the city. The plant will take care of up to 80 per cent of the electricity requirement of the college that was set in 1932.

Set up by Oakridge, the plant would generate power at Rs 3.13 a unit and save up to Rs 3.81 crore in bills over the life of the project.

The plant is getting capital subsidy from the state government under a programme for solarizing government buildings, including schools and colleges. The entire project has been financed, developed and commissioned by Oakridge Energy on a turnkey basis under a 25 year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for sale of power at Rs 3.13 per unit which is the lowest tariff paid by an institutional customer for a solar rooftop plant in India. Oakridge Energy is a solar rooftop developer with a presence across six states and over 1,000 completed solar installations.





Chief minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal inagurated the plant on Wednesday in the presence of Dharmendra, chairman, New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) and Anupa Siddhu, director, Lady Irwin College. ”With the help of subsidies, companies, like Oakridge, will install solar plants on your rooftop and enable you to sell excess power to power supply companies. Delhi can become the solar capital of India and we need to spread awareness to make this into a mass movement," Kejriwal said at the event.

Sampath, CEO, Oakridge Energy, said, " is the future of the country, and our company has already contributed to the reduction of over 630,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions over the lifetime of our projects. We are committed to developing solar rooftop plants where our customers can utilize their rooftop area to reduce their carbon footprint and take advantage of clean and green solar energy”.

Siddhu said the college took pride in the unique academic blend of courses along with being one of the greenest campuses in the "Taking into consideration the effect of global warming, we felt it was time to shift our dependency from fossil fuel to renewable resources of energy. The addition of this solar plant will not only fulfill our electricity needs but also help us reduce our electricity cost."

The plant, biggest among colleges, will generate 305,000 units of power each year resulting in a reduction in CO2 emission of 274 tonnes per year which is equivalent to the planting of 13,500 trees.