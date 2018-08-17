Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the Prime Minister who prompted the telecom boom

India Inc fondly remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who died on Thursday, as the man whose policies shaped the corporate and economic landscape of the country for a long time, and who fast-tracked road infrastructure and heralded the telecom boom. They recalled that he was charismatic and personable, and a firm believer in modern India. “All of us who knew him (Vajpayee) are saddened to hear of his passing away.

He was a great leader with a great sense of compassion and humour. He will be remembered fondly by a vast number of us,” said Ratan Tata, ...