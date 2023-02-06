Security personnel's sacrifices kept country's integrity intact: Azad

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chairman on Sunday said the sacrifices made by personnel of the army and other have kept the country's integrity intact.

He said the entire population of the country is having peaceful sleep at night only due to the untiring and uncompromising security provided by these men who sometimes have paid with their lives.

"We are today proud of our country since it has not only grown as economic power but also won almost all wars fought against enemies since 1947. This makes us feel great and proud as citizens of India, he said in Samba where he took part in a "Vishnu Mahayagya".

"The sacrifices made by our army personnel and other have kept the integrity of our country intact. They have been selfless when it comes to fighting terrorism and guarding borders from our enemies," Azad said.

