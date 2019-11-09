Ayodhya verdict: Centre to bring Bill on Ram temple in Parliament

The Centre is likely to bring a Bill on “the construction of Shri Ram Mandir and relocation of Babri Masjid” in the winter session of Parliament, which begins on November 18.

The Bill is likely to provide for acquiring of land for building the Ram temple as also a mosque, and zero-interest loans for the construction of the temple and mosque to the soon to be set up temple trust as also the Sunni Waqf Board.

Subsequent to the SC judgement that ordered the Centre to set up a trust for the construction of a temple, the Bill is likely to provide for setting up of a 'Shri Ram Mandir Trust’ under the Indian Trusts Act, 1882. The trust is likely to have the PM, Uttar Pradesh CM, and the chief priest of the proposed temple as its trustees.