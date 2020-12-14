Azim Premji calls Covid-19 a magnifying glass for structural injustices

-
Comparing the occurrence of Covid-19 pandemic with a magnifying glass for the country’s inequalities and injustices, Wipro non-executive chairman Azim Premji in a note on Monday said that the incident has been a sharp reminder that the economy is a part of society and that human well-being matters in all its dimensions equally.
"The pandemic has also been a magnifying glass for all our structural inequities and injustices, which exclude hundreds of millions of our fellow citizens from a life of basic dignity,” said the Wipro stalwart in a message showcased during Ficci’s 93rd Annual General Meeting on Monday. It has made clear that while markets and businesses have an irreplaceable role in a society, even more fundamental are the public goods and public systems," Premji added.
According to him the agenda for the nation must include food, shelter, safety and basic social security; equitable and high quality public education and public health systems; care for the planet and all life on it; elimination of any kind of prejudice and discrimination; and jobs and livelihoods that are just and fair.
“If all of us come together I am sure that this agenda can be fulfilled in large measure. And then we can truly hope to have a just, equitable, humane and sustainable society,” he said.
