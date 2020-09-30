Babri Masjid demolition case verdict LIVE updates: Hearing to begin shortly

JUST IN
The 1992 Babri Masjid demolition had cost around 3,000 lives and changed the country's political landscape. Stay tuned for Babri Masjid demolition verdict LIVE updates

The accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case include senior leaders of the ruling BJP - the party's founder-members L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, former minister Uma Bharti
Babri Masjid demolition case verdict: A special CBI court in Lucknow will today pronounce its judgment in the 28-year-old case involving the demolition of the Babri Masjid at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya. The accused in the case include senior leaders of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) — L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh. Twenty-six of the 32 accused in the case are likely to be present in the court when the verdict is delivered, according to media reports. All the 32 accused are facing charges under several sections of the IPC, including criminal conspiracy, rioting, promoting enmity among different groups and unlawful assembly. The 1992 demolition, which had been preceded by a series of rath yatras by the BJP's Advani, had cost around 3,000 lives. It changed the country's political landscape.

