Ball in Centre's court: States for lockdown extension as India sits tight

Most large states by Friday evening had suggested the should be extended beyond April 14, preferably until the end of the month. But they left it to the Centre to take a final call on planning a “graded” lifting of the curbs, and whether it wished to restart some economic activity.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet state chief ministers on Saturday to discuss the issue further, and is slated to address the nation in the next couple of days to inform it on the way forward.



Senior policymakers in the finance ministry said the Centre would work with states to identify areas, which it calls ‘green zones’, where industrial and economic activity could be resumed. The sense in the government is that the extended may not be as comprehensive as the one which ends on April 14.



There have been missives by the Centre to the states, including by the home secretary and consumer affairs secretary, on the need to revive limited industrial activity, factories and warehouses to replenish depleting stocks of essential commodities, and ensure labour for these operations.



While most states have forwarded suggestions of their respective committees on the issue, the Kerala government’s task force has come up with a 36-page three-stage plan to exit the lockdown, district by district, depending on the intensity of the spread.

This could become a template that states might follow in the weeks to come.



The Centre, as also industry chambers, are keen that limited economic activity should restart. However, states are upset at the miserly allocation of funds to them by the Modi government for containing the spread of Covid-19, as well as to meet the economic fallout of the 21-day



On Friday, the Punjab Cabinet extended the lockdown in the state until May 1. It is the second state after Odisha to not wait for the PM’s announcement. On Thursday, Odisha extended the lockdown until April 30. However, Punjab will relax the lockdown wherever needed to allow crop harvest and procurement of grains.



Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel has said it’s the Centre’s prerogative if it wants to start rail and air services, but he would rather not allow road transport into his state at the current juncture. Even BJP-ruled Karnataka is opposed to lifting the lockdown, while Maharashtra has concerns that lifting the lockdown now could lead to a spike in number of patients in its bustling urban centres.





At the meeting on Saturday, chief ministers of governments run by parties not in the BJP’s camp are set to flag the funds crunch they are facing. On Friday, Punjab CM Amarinder Singh described the Rs 15,000 crore funds to states for Covid-19 as “not enough”.



Singh said several chief ministers told the PM at his first meeting them on April 2 that the money needed to battle the virus, which would eventually affect 80 per cent of the people, was at least Rs 1.5 to 2 trillion. While the Centre would persuade states that they should allow some economic activity, states would push for more funds.



There was also disagreement over the assessment of the spread of the virus and projections. Singh said his state was now in the stage of community transmission. He said experts have told him the virus would peak by August, infecting over 87 per cent of Punjab’s population, and 58 per cent in India. Later in the day, health ministry joint secretary Luv Agarwal disagreed that the country was in community transmission, as also with the projections.



The Centre wants to start some economic activity, but would need to persuade the states to be on the same page. Sources in the state governments said this can happen if the Centre shares the financial burden that all states are currently facing. CPI (M)’s Sitaram Yechury said Kerala will flag the “abysmal” funding by the Centre to states.



(With inputs from TE Narasimhan and Samreen Ahmad)