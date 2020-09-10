Bank unions write to Maharashtra CM on concerns over staff safety

The United Forum of (UFBU) on Thursday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister raising concerns over threats and physical assault against bank officials in the state.

In the letter, the unions said employees of IDBI Bank were recently manhandled in Nashik and Malkapur in Buldhana district and requested the chief minister to take immediate action.

"It is observed that at various places, so-called social and political workers are threatening, abusing and manhandling bank officials so as to pressurise them for sanctioning and disbursement of loans otherwise than on merits," the Forum wrote in the letter.

The unions urged the chief minister to issue advisory to police authorities to take serious note of such incidents and to take immediate action to prevent such instances in future.

Employees and officers of all the banks are already working under pressure because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Additionally, they are also burdened with sanction and disbursement of crop loans and disbursement of various subsidies announced to farmers, women Jan-Dhan account holders, the letter read.

The unions also requested the chief minister to allow employees of private sector banks to use local train services for commuting in the city. Currently, only employees of state-run banks are allowed to avail the local train services.

