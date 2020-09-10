JUST IN
Ambassadors of the ten ASEAN countries met Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla

The ambassadors also met MEA Secretary East Vijay Thakur Singh

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Ambassadors of the 10 ASEAN countries met Foreign Secretary and Secretary East Vijay Thakur Singh and discussed new initiatives to further the close cooperation between India and ASEAN. | Twitter
Ambassadors of the ten ASEAN countries met Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and discussed new initiatives to further their close cooperation with India, External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

The ambassadors also met MEA Secretary East Vijay Thakur Singh, Srivastava said.

"Acting East with ASEAN! Ambassadors of the 10 ASEAN countries met Foreign Secretary @harshvshringla and Secretary East Vijay Thakur Singh and discussed new initiatives to further the close cooperation between India and ASEAN," Srivastava tweeted.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional intergovernmental organisation comprising 10 Southeast Asian countries, which promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic, political, security, military, educational, and socio-cultural integration among its members and other Asian states.

The ASEAN members are Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, The Philippines, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Brunei and Laos.

First Published: Thu, September 10 2020. 23:08 IST

