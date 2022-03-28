Banks to buses: How trade unions' Bharat Bandh strike is working out

Trade unions on Monday began a two-day nationwide strike to protest against the government's economic policies, seeking to mobilise workers in sectors marked out for privatisation.

As many as 10 central trade unions (CTUs) have joined hands for the strike, they have described as 'Bharath Bandh', which they claim has the support of about 20 crore workers, PTI reported. A group representing employees of state-owned banks is supporting the strike to protest privatisation.

Organisers have given notices for strikes in coal, steel, oil, telecom, postal, income tax, copper, banks, insurance, and other sectors. Here are key updates on how the strike is working out.

Rashtriya Ispat employees skip work in Andhra Pradesh

Around 8,000 workers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) did not report for work on Monday, affecting production at the company's 7.5 million tonnes-steel plant in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, PTI reported. There are around 11,000 non-executive workers at the plant and out of them, about 75 per cent did not come for work.

State-owned banks affected

Services at state-owned banks was affected on Monday when some employees did not report for duty. Private sector banks had little impact of the strike. At public sector banks, cheque clearances could be delayed and government treasury operation might be affected.

Roads blocked in West Bengal, some buses stay off in Tamil Nadu

The strike’s organisers blocked railyway tracks and roads in various places in West Bengal, the Indian Express website reported. Left workers blocked railway tracks in Jadavpur, Dum Dum, Barasat, Shyamnagar, Belgharia, Joynagar, Domjur, and other places. Public transportation was affected in several areas of Tamil Nadu on Monday. Only 33 per cent government buses were operating in Tamil Nadu till noon.

Kerala buses stay off roads, essential services working

State-run buses in Kerala are not running in Kerala for the strike. Taxis, auto-rickshaws and private buses kept away from the roads across the state. Commercial vehicles are also not plying in solidarity with the strike, PTI reported. Essential services including milk, newspapers, hospitals, ambulances were not affected.

State-run buses not working in Haryana: Union

Public transport was affected in Haryana as state-run transport employees joined the strike. Sarbat Singh Punia, a leader of the joint front of 10 unions of roadways employees, told PTI that "in all the depots bus services are suspended". "Only a few buses which are run under the kilometre scheme were operated in the morning. Our roadways employees are observing a complete strike," he said.