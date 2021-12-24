Be alert & safe: PM Narendra Modi to states on Omicron variant threat

Prime Minister in a high-level review meeting on Thursday on status of Covid-19, Omicron, and preparedness of health systems said the country needs to be “satark” and “savdhan” in light of the new variant and assured that the government is alert and seized of the evolving scenario.

The meeting was held on the day India achieved full vaccination for 60 per cent of its total adult population even as the Omicron cases in the country reached 236, according to the data.

The PM directed the officials to ensure that the health systems in the states, beginning from the district level, are strengthened to meet any challenge posed by the new variant. He also asked the officials to work with the states on a regular basis and review the status of preparedness of various components of health infrastructure including training and capacity building of human resources, timely availability of ambulances among other things.

“Focus should be on prompt and effective contact tracing, ramping up of testing, accelerating vaccination and strengthening health infrastructure,” Modi said.

The Centre would also send teams to states with low vaccination, rising cases, insufficient health infrastructure to assist them.

The ministry, in a review meeting with states earlier in the day, asked them to impose night curfews, strict regulation of large gatherings, and exponentially ramp up vaccination in states going for elections. “Observe all precautions. Don’t let your guard down,” the ministry said in a statement.





In the meeting chaired by Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan with state health departments held in view of the Omicron variant, the ministry said the existing national clinical management protocol remains unchanged for the new variant. For testing, the right proportion of RT-PCR versus the rapid antigen test has to be in the ratio of at least 60:40 on a daily basis. The ministry said this could be ramped up to a 70:30 ratio.

States have been told to increase bed capacity, ensure logistics like ambulances and enforce mechanisms for seamless shifting of patients. Besides, they should maintain a buffer stock of essential medicines for at least 30 days, the government has said.

The maximum Omicron cases in the country are in Maharashtra (65), followed by Delhi (64), according to ministry data as of Thursday morning.

“As many states have decommissioned Covid facilities, they are required to keep an action plan ready for making these operational along with adequate availability of doctors and ambulances on call, in case there is a rise in Covid cases,” the ministry said.

The health secretary also told the states that since symptoms of Omicron variant closely mimic common cold with a higher rate of transmissibility and doubling time, syndromic approach for Covid containment can be employed. “Any restriction must be enforced for a minimum of 14 days.”

State health departments have been asked to monitor the status and progress of fiscal spending using funds sanctioned under Emergency Covid Response Package and physical progress in this regard on a daily basis.

In a video conference with the states, Bhushan said pockets with low vaccination coverage and those with low Covid exposure may be more vulnerable to the new Omicron variant. Special attention to ramp up vaccination in these pockets has to be given by states.