Beijing denies Chinese hackers targeted India's UIDAI, media company

-
ALSO READ
Chinese hackers compromised 5 global telecom companies: Researchers
China-based hackers luring Indians into fake malicious Tata Motors scam
Data safe, security robust, but will do forensic audit, says MobiKwik
Warding off hackers: Bug bounty hunters working to keep firms cyber secure
Cyberattacks: Retail and healthcare sectors among most targeted
-
China’s Foreign Ministry called a report by a U.S. cybersecurity company “entirely made up,” denying claims that Chinese hackers had targeted an Indian government agency and a media conglomerate.
Recorded Future Inc. said Chinese state-sponsored hackers are believed to have infiltrated and likely stolen data from an Indian government agency responsible for a national identification database and one of that country’s largest media companies in a report issued on Tuesday.
“This cybersecurity company has repeatedly fabricated similar incidents to smear the Chinese government,” the foreign ministry said in a written statement Thursday. “It is unprofessional and irresponsible.”
Any allegations should be supported by “complete and adequate” evidence, the foreign ministry said, adding that it firmly opposes any form of cyberattacks. Beijing had previously rejected allegations that Chinese hackers had been responsible for other incidents, including the breach of Microsoft Exchange e-mail servers earlier this year.
Recorded Future, based near Boston, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
The Indian government agency also denied the report, saying it had no knowledge of such a breach and that its database was encrypted and only available to users with multifactor authentication. Bennett Coleman & Co., a media conglomerate that publishes Times of India, also dismissed the report, saying the “alleged exfiltration” was blocked by its cybersecurity defenses.
(With assistance from Jamie Tarabay.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU