Believers' faith proves Ram was born in disputed land in Ayodhya, SC told

The faith of believers is evidence enough that the disputed land in Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram, the counsel for the deity ‘Ram Lalla’ told the on Wednesday. The response came on a question by the five-judge Constitution bench which wanted to know if the parties had any revenue records to show that the land or the disputed property belonged to them.

“How can we prove after so many centuries that Lord Ram took birth at the place?” senior advocate K Prasaran, appearing for deity 'Ram Lalla', told the Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Pleading that the Valmiki Ramayana had mentioned Ayodhya as the birth place of Lord Ram three times, Prasaran said that the Ram Janmabhoomi had itself become personification of the deity and thus an object of worship for the Hindus.

The court also sought to know from him if there were any similar cases or precedents where the question of birth of a religious figure had ever arisen in any court of law.

“Whether issues like birth of Jesus Christ at Bethlehem have been questioned and dealt with by any court in the world," the bench asked the senior counsel, who said he would check and let the court know.

The had on Tuesday started day-to-day hearing in the fourteen cases related to Ayodhya land title dispute after a court-appointed panel, led by (Retired) Judge Justice F M I Kalifulla, failed to find a solution through mediation. A five-judge Constitution bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi is hearing the various parties who have laid claims to various parts of the entire disputed structure.

The fourteen cases also include a challenge to a 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment which had ruled that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya should be partitioned equally among Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the deity Ram Lalla. The hearings are scheduled to continue on Thursday.