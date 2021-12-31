Bengal asks teachers with cough, cold, fever to not attend schools

-
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka receives 2 million doses of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines
EU likely to decide on Moderna Covid shot for kids next week
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Over 158,000 vaccine doses administered in Delhi on Thursday: CoWIN data
-
With daily COVID-19 cases doubling within one day, the West Bengal School Education Department has asked teachers and non-teaching staffers having cough, cold or mild fever to not attend schools till they test negative for the infection.
The state registered more than 1,000 fresh cases on Wednesday after a gap of nearly six months. The daily count crossed 2,000 on Thursday.
"Primary, secondary and higher secondary schools have been asked to ensure that teachers and non-teaching employees don't come to the institutions if they have a cold, cough or mild fever.
"Also, they must get tested for COVID-19, and will be allowed to enter the schools only if the results return negative. They will have to produce the reports to the health department," an official told PTI on Friday.
While physical classes for standards 9-12 have resumed on November 16, the state government has been mulling to restart lower classes in the offline mode in a phased manner from next year, Education Minister Bratya Basu had earlier said.
However, with the fresh spike in cases, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee recently said that the government will review the situation and take steps accordingly, keeping in mind the safety of the students.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU