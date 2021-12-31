Covid: Bihar has started recording Omicron cases, says CM Nitish Kumar

The Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said that infection has started in the state and has asked people to be careful and follow COVID-19 norms.

"At present, does not have an test facility. The report comes from Delhi", added the CM. The CM will hold a meeting with higher officials to review the COVID-19 situation in the state. "We are sitting with the top officials this evening on cases in Bihar. There will be a meeting on conducting of genome sequencing for Omicron test in Patna", added the CM.

He added that a lot of work is being done in Bihar for the upliftment of women and society which will also be discussed in today's meeting.

