Bengal coronavirus update: 3,181 fresh cases reported; toll rises to 4,721

The COVID-19 death toll in West
Bengal on Saturday went up to 4,721 with 56 more people succumbing to the disease, the state health department said in a bulletin.
The tally increased to 2,44,240 after 3,181 people tested positive for the infection.
In the last 24 hours, 2,955 patients recovered from coronavirus taking the states discharge rate to 87.61 per cent, the bulletin said.
The number of active patients is now 25,544.
Altogether 43,285 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the state since Friday.
