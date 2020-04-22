Covid-19 crisis: Mamata Banerjee lashes out at govt over testing kits

Even as the provided “highest assurance” to the Union Home Ministry of implementing its order of assisting the two inter-ministerial central teams (IMCT), Chief Minister took a dig at the over testing kits.

Mamata said that the state is arranging for its own testing kits after poor response from the

She claimed that so far, 7,037 Viral Transport Medium (VTM) tests have been conducted which requires 14,074 test kits. Each VTM test requires two test kits.

“They (Centre) send teams to find out if lockdown is being implemented, if people are getting to eat, what is the state of hygiene and write huge letters. The lectures us over the lockdown and Covid-19 situation but only 2,500 test kits have been provided by the Centre," she said.

She said that while the Centre has been vehemently talking about low testing rates in the state, it has recalled the entire batch of the rapid testing kits as they were faulty.





When Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED) director Shanta Dutta complained about under-utilisation of NICED’s testing facilities, the state government had hit back stating that rapid testing kits were giving ambiguous results and were faulty.

However, in a letter addressed to the Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, West Bengal’s chief secretary Rajiv Sinha said, “This is to convey my highest assurances for the implementation of the orders of the Central government issued under Disaster Management Act, 2005 as well as the directions of the Supreme Court”.

The Centre has sent two IMCTs to West Bengal to observe the implementation of lockdown measures, attacks on health workers and others.



After the two teams landed in the state, on Tuesday, the Centre wrote a strong letter to Sinha alleging that the state government was not co-operating and preventing IMCTs from carrying out their duties.

Trinamool Congress parliamentarians like Derek O’Brien and Abhishek Banerjee had also attacked the Centre alleging violation of protocols and attack on federal structure.