Bengal logs 2,839 new Covid-19 cases, six deaths; positivity rate at 18.05%

West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 20,68,199 on Saturday as 2,839 more people tested positive for the infection, while six fresh fatalities pushed the toll to 21,271, a health bulletin said.

The state had recorded 3,067 cases on Friday, 3,029 on Thursday and 2,979 on Wednesday.

The daily positivity rate slightly improved to 18.05 per cent from 19.54 per cent on the previous day as 15,728 samples were tested for COVID-19.

The fresh infections pushed the number of active cases to 30,613 even as 2,263 more people were cured of the disease.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi held a high-level meeting with senior officials, including DMs, SPs and CMOHs of all the districts, in the wake of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The district administrations were directed to organise camps to provide booster doses to beneficiaries and ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour among people, an official said.

They were asked to spread awareness on the need for booster dose and make surprise visits to markets to check whether COVID norms were being adhered to, he added.

