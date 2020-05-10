Bengal migrant workers denied Jan, Feb pays, while contractors go missing

For Samaresh Mondal, who used to work as a welder at an automotive spare parts factory in Tamil Nadu, getting salary with a lag is no rarity. Many times in the last ten years he received his salary with a delay of a month or so.

However, today when Mondal’s two months’ salary is due, he feels so cheated by his employers that he detests the idea of going back to work.

Just a couple of days before nationwide lockdown in March due to Covid-19, Mondal came back to his native at Hingalgunj, a block in the Sundarban region of Before leaving, Mondal had left his bank details with the contractors under whom he worked, in assurance that his outstanding salary for the months of January, February and about fifteen days in the month of March would be paid online. It is nearly two months, Mondal is still waiting for his salary to be credited. Worse, his contractor is no longer responding to phone calls.



Mondal’s pending salary is now more than Rs 20,000. Like Mondal, several migrant workers, who are back in West Bengal, have not been paid dues for close to two and half months, which saw them slogging for close to eight hours a day.

According to data compiled by an NGO called Asha, in the month of March, at Sandelerbil village alone in Hingalgunj block in the Sundarbans, about 36 families (nearly 108 family members) belonging to schedule caste community returned from Tamil Nadu, where they were working in a gas oven factory. A majority of them are yet to receive salaries from their employers. Similarly, at the villages of Manipur, Atapur and Amtoli under the Sandeshkhali block in Sundarbans, nearly 41 families (123 family members), mostly engaged in construction work, returned from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Gujarat in the month of March. Almost one person in each family is yet to receive close to two months’ salary in the villages, says Sanjeev Kumar Singh, founder, Asha.

“For most workers, the pending salary ranges between Rs 18000-20000. They were assured that the salaries would be transferred to their bank accounts. These workers are very depressed now as they are being denied their hard earned money,” says Singh.

After the demise of her husband few years ago, Lalita Mondal, migrated to Tamil Nadu, along with her two sons. Mondal used to work in a gas oven factory, earning about Rs 7500 a month, while her sons worked in garments and car factories, where they earned about Rs 10000 and Rs 13000 per month, respectively. While Lalita is yet to be paid Rs 20,000, her two sons are waiting for Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000, respectively, from their contractors. None of the contractors are taking phone calls.

“Our contractor had been saying that the factory was not doing well, and the dues will be paid in a lump sum. But till now, no salary has come,” says Mondal.

But the question arises, why weren't the workers paid their salaries for the months of January and February, when the lockdown started only towards March-end?

The answer lies in the informal, often unfair norms of work, dictated by their contractors. "For example, every time a worker goes home, more than 50 per cent salary is withheld, so that the worker comes back," says Singh. Again, at any given point of time, a part of salary is withheld so that the workers don’t leave.

K R Shyam Sundar, labour economist and professor at Xavier School of Management, Jamshedpur, agrees that a delay in salary payment by a month or so is quite common for The lag varies from ten days to a month. In that period, the workers are given only partial payments for survival.

“There is always a circulating fund with the contractor, which comprises his commission from the owner of the factory as well as a part of unpaid dues of the labourers. Also, these payments are done in cash mostly,” says Sundar.

As reports of Covid-19 started coming in around the first week of February, the employers began to tighten their purse strings and withholding the salaries of the workers.

" are protected by the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979. Under this act, it is the primary responsibility of contractors to pay the dues of workers, although the eventual responsibility lies with the primary employer," says Sundar. The contractors are also required to pay for the workers' return journey. However, states do not update the database of contractors, which makes the implementation of the law impossible.

“The Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, 1979 is the most neglected and ill- implemented labour law in the country. No state has the requisite database of contractors. If this data was available, the contractors would have been required to pay the dues as well as for the return journey of the workers. Now the states must pay the price of their negligence in governance. The price should no way passed on to the hapless workers,” says Sundar.

Lalita Mondal says she is not planning to go back to work for at least the next three months, as her family is getting accustomed to village life. She has taken up a part time job of making puffed rice at the house of a local rice trader, earning about Rs 90-100 a day. Her sons too, are on a lookout for jobs in the nearby areas.

She is yet to decide if she wants to go back to work in Tamil Nadu or stay home. However, she is convinced that at least for the next three months, she is not leaving "This time, if the contractor comes with a job offer, that would be a hard bargain," she says.