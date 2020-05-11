Coronavirus outbreak: Aarogya Setu app may be mandatory for flyers

The government has proposed to make it mandatory for flyers to have Aarogya Setu installed on their mobile phones. If this happens, India will be the first nation after China to make a mobile app compulsory for travel. “People whose Aarogya Setu app is not ‘green’ are not to be allowed inside the terminal building.

Persons above 80 years will also be restricted in the first phase of resumption,” a draft note circulated by the ministry and reviewed by Business Standard said. A committee of civil aviation ministry, which is finalising the procedures for ...