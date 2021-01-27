Bengal private bus operators call off 3-day strike against fuel price rise

-
Private bus operators in West
Bengal called off a three-day strike from Thursday following a meeting with state government officials on Wednesday, a leader of the organisations said.
Private bus owners organisations had called the strike demanding lowering of diesel prices and an increase in fares.
Following a meeting with senior officials, the operators said that the state government has assured that it will write to the Central government on their demand for levying GST on diesel prices in place of various taxes imposed by the Centre and the states.
They said that the state government has also said that it will look into the operators' other demands.
The strike was called off for the time being in view of the assurances, they said, adding that the next round of meeting with the state government has been scheduled on February 15.
