Bengaluru best in India for students: QS Best Student Cities Ranking 2019

has been ranked as India's best city for students in the global ranking agency, QS (Quacquarelli Symonds)'s latest Best Student Cities Ranking 2019. The city ranked 81st globally.

However, in terms of affordability, is ranked seventh globally.

The other top Indian cities include Mumbai (85th rank), Delhi (113) and Chennai (115), respectively. Among these, while Mumbai gained ground, moving fourteen places up on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, Delhi dropped by six places in this year’s edition. Chennai, though ranked at 115, improved by two places from last year.

In the sixth edition of the QS Best Student Cities Ranking compiled by QS, cities were ranked according to the number and performance of their universities, the extent to which employers are actively hiring there, affordability, desirability and quality of life, and the diversity of a city’s student community. Feedback from over 87,000 current and prospective international students is also taken into consideration when ranking the cities.

Bengaluru's strong debut, however, came on the back of its affordability as well as presence of globally ranked institutes like Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B).

"Our ranking looks at cities that are attractive to students and in particular, to the international ones. As India’s main priority is to meet its domestic, rapid growth access to higher education, some of our criteria penalize the Indian megalopolis featured. Nevertheless, it is encouraging to see Bangalore’s debut at the top of the list and to see Mumbai growing in popularity among students. Both Delhi and Chennai perform very well on the affordability criterion, an aspect that it is essential to sustain the internal demand for university education," said Ben Sowter, Research Director at QS.

Globally, London emerged as the world's best student city for the second consecutive year, followed by Tokyo and Melbourne.

According to QS, London remains the world’s leading student city due to the high number of top universities present in the city, its high levels of employer activity and student diversity, and the regard in which it is held by the global student community. London's top rank came despite its low affordability score.