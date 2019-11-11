Best of BS Opinion: Ayodhya judgment, rising stress in economy, and more

-
From the implications of the landmark Ayodhya judgment to rising stress in the Indian economy and government finances, here’s a collection of Business Standard Opinion pieces of the day.
The Ayodhya judgment, while imperfect, does have the potential to bring closure to a long-running issue, says our lead editorial. Click here to read...
The second editorial of the day argues that India needs structural changes in practically every aspect of the economy. While policymakers may choose to ignore Moody’s warning, the world will not. Read on...
The government has a few more weeks before it can make up its mind on whether to transparently recognise the stress in its finances or continue to present a headline deficit number that does not fully reveal the true picture, writes A K Bhattacharya. Read on…
What we are witnessing now is a Lehman moment in slow motion. There is plenty of liquidity in the system, but the banks don’t trust most NBFCs and are not willing to fund them for fear of losing money, writes Tamal Bandyopadhyay. Read on...
“Muslims should not discuss this (Ayodhya dispute). Instead, they should discuss their basic problems and try to find out solutions…I am suggesting that it would be better if we build a college at the alternative 5-acre land, to be provided in Ayodhya for building a mosque.”
Scriptwriter and film producer Salim Khan
