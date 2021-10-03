Live news updates: Vote count to begin in must-win by-election for Mamata
Bhabanipur byelection results 2021 live: Mamata Banerjee must win an assembly seat before November 5 to continue as Bengal's chief minister.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leaves after voting in the by-election in Bhabanipur, her constituency, in Kolkata on September 30, 2021. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)
Bhabanipur byelection results 2021 live: Bhabanipur in south Kolkata will soon count votes cast three days ago in a byelection Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee must win to continue as West Bengal’s chief minister.
Bhabanipur has twice elected Banerjee twice before: this time she is contesting against two BJP’s Priyanka Tibrewal and the CPM’s Srijib Biswas. Banerjee, in West Bengal assembly elections earlier this year, dropped Bhabanipur to contest from Nandigram in East Midnapore district, but lost to her former confidant-turned-BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari by 1,956 votes.
Jangipur and Samserganj seats in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district and Pipli in Odisha are counting votes for by-elections as well.
Follow our live coverage of the by-election results and other news here.
