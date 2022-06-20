Bharat Bandh over 'Agnipath': More than 500 trains cancelled across India

-
ALSO READ
Bharat Bandh 25th May 2022: Who's protesting, demands and other issues
Indian Railways cancels 222 trains today, diverts 19: Check full list here
Banks to buses: How trade unions' Bharat Bandh strike is working out
Support Agniveers after tenure completion: FinMin to PSBs, insurance firms
New MoD short-service model recruits 'Agniveers' for four-year tenures
-
Protests against the Agnipath recruitment scheme for armed forces continued to disrupt the railways and road traffic movement for the sixth day, as several organisations called for 'Bharat Bandh' on Monday, June 20.
Indian Railways cancelled around 530 trains on Monday in the wake of major losses suffered from arson and damage in the violent protests over the last five days. It included both passenger trains and express mail from different divisions. Nearly 350 trains were cancelled in Bihar alone as a precautionary measure.
While 539 trains were affected, 529 trains were cancelled, including 181 mail/express trains and 348 passengers trains, the Railways said in a statement. The Railways also partially cancelled four mail/express trains.
Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR) Monday cancelled at least 26 trains due to violent agitations against 'Agnipath' scheme of the Centre and damages wrecked by flood at several locations in Assam, an NFR official said.
A number of trains have also been short terminated, short originated, diverted or rescheduled, he added.
Besides those cancelled on Monday, while another five have been cancelled for Tuesday, NFR chief public relations officer Sabyasachi De said.
He said north-bound trains from Guwahati were mostly cancelled or changes were made in their schedules due to the violent agitation against 'Agnipath' in Bihar which lead to damage to raileway properties, including burning of railway coaches.
Several roads in parts of Delhi-NCR saw long queues of vehicles in peak traffic hours on Monday morning. Hundreds of commuters remained stuck for hours near the Delhi-Gurgaon border and the Delhi-Noida link road as Delhi Police installed barricades at various checkpoints.
States including West Bengal, Jharkhand, UP, and Bihar have also tightened security, considering the widespread violence that happened last week. Section 144 was imposed in Gautam Buddha Nagar, UP, over possible disturbance to the peace and order in the area. Noida police said strict action would be taken against those involved in such incidents.
Protestors blocked the Lal Batti Chowk in Haryana's Fatehabad, while several others staged a protest on roads in Rohtak district. Security forces have also been deployed at several locations in Kerala, Telangana, and Rajasthan to prevent violent incidents.
The Jharkhand government closed all the schools for the day, while some schools and colleges even postponed the exams scheduled on Monday. The district administration of Bihar's Muzaffarpur has also announced the closure of schools. The Police have imposed section 144 in Rajasthan's Jaipur city from 6 pm on Sunday till midnight of August 18.
The issue of platform tickets at all railway stations in the Chennai division of Southern Railway has been restricted until further orders, said the public relations officer of Railway's Chennai Division.
Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, and others, staged a sit-in at Delhi's Jantar Mantar protesting against Agnipath scheme, ED probe against Rahul Gandhi, and an alleged attack on an MP.
The protestors are demanding the rollback of the new four-year defence recruitment programme and the continuation of the existing system, which they say provides job security, better salaries, and opportunities for promotions. The protestors have alleged that the Agnipath scheme includes a compulsory retirement post the four-year term for the majority of the aspirants. Many are also concerned about the gratuity and pension benefits.
However, the government is firm on implementing the short-term recruitment scheme for the Armed forces. PM Narendra Modi said on Sunday, "It is the misfortune of our country that many schemes, launched for a good purpose, get entangled in partisan politics." The three military services on Sunday released a broad schedule of enrolment under the Agnipath scheme and warned that those who indulged in violence and arson would not be inducted.
(With inputs from PTI)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU