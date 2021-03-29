Bharat Biotech, CSIR collaborate to make raw material for vaccines

In an attempt to make India self-reliant in manufacturing raw material for vaccines like adjuvants (which enhance the immune system) and other chemicals, Hyderabad-based has tied up with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) to work on technologies and platforms for novel vaccines, drugs, and even raw materials.

On Monday, International, Biovet, and Sapigen Biologix signed a joint Master Collaborative Agreement (MCA) with CSIR-Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (CSIR-IICT) to work on developing novel platform technologies for bio-therapeutics and vaccines to support indigenous, affordable health care solutions for humans and animals.

The collaborators will identify mutually interesting projects to pursue, they said.

Both Biovet and Sapigen Biologix are companies promoted by the Ella family, which is a promoter of

Speaking at the event, Krishna Ella, chairman and managing director (CMD) of Bharat Biotech, said several raw materials to make vaccines were imported.

Preservatives for vaccines are imported from Germany and some raw material from the US.

Bharat Biotech, for example, uses an adjuvant from Kansas-based ViroVax for Covaxin.

The collaboration would look at chemicals and raw material like Beta propiolactone (BPL), Thimersol, and Microcarriers, which are often in shortage.

“India is not self-reliant in some of these vaccine raw materials. We will work with CSIR-IICT to develop these products, new drugs, and even new platforms,” Ella said.

For example, the collaboration is considering platforms such as mRNA, which, according to Shekhar Mande, director general of the CSIR, has proven to be a powerful platform in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The IICT has a lipid-laboratory. Lipid nano-particles play a strong role in the mRNA technology. Scientists are working on lipid nanoparticles,” Mande said.

He said the technology platform held potential for developing therapies for cancer too.

“India must have an mRNA platform, and in the coming few months, we should be able to bring this here,” Mande said.

He said there were opportunities to create technologies for developing vaccines for many diseases.

The strategy group earlier was meeting daily to deliberate on drugs, diagnostics, and vaccines to deal with Covid-19. It now meets twice a week.

It partnered drug maker Cipla to synthesise favipiravir (chemical salt), which the company sells under Ciplenza.

The company has also partnered Sun Pharmaceuticals on a herbal drug (phytopharmaceutical) that may be used in treating Covid-19.

The results from this clinical trial are expected in 10 days.