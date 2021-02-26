Bharat Biotech signs deal to send 20 mn Covaxin doses to Brazil

-
ALSO READ
Govt clears air on Bharat Biotech's vaccine, says relied on safety data
Bharat Biotech gets go-ahead to conduct Phase-III trials of Covaxin
Vaccine efficacy based on 2 doses: Bharat Biotech after Vij tests positive
When will India finally have access to coronavirus vaccine?
Bharat Biotech applies for emergency use authorisation for Covaxin
-
Hyderabad-based vaccine maker Bharat Biotech said it has signed an agreement to supply 20 million doses of its Covid-19 shot Covaxin to Brazil during the second and third quarters of 2021.
The firm said there is 'strong interest' in Covaxin and it is committed to supplying promptly. This is significant in the backdrop of the mutant strain identified in Brazil.
In January, Bharat Biotech had indicated that it has signed an agreement with Precisa Medicamentos, a wholesaler of drugs in Brazil to supply Covaxin to that country.
A team from Precisa Medicamentos met Bharat Biotech chairman and managing director Krishna Ella and discussed the export possibilities of Covaxin. "In principle, it is understood that supplies of Covaxin to be prioritised for the public market, through a direct procurement by the Government of Brazil. Supplies to the private market would be based upon receipt of market authorization from ANVISA, the Brazilian regulatory authority," Bharat Biotech had said in a statement.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU