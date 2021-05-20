Bharat Biotech to produce additional 200 million Covaxin doses per annum

said on Thursday that production volumes have been ramped up by an additional 200 million doses at Ankleshwar, Gujarat. Product availability at Ankleshwar to commence from Q4 FY2022 (Jan-March).

The company said the quick ramp up of additional manufacturing capacities for Covaxin was done at Chiron Behring Vaccines, Ankleshwar Gujarat, a wholly owned subsidiary of

"The company plans to produce 200 million doses of Covaxin per annum in the GMP facilities that are already operational for the production of vaccines based on Inactivated Vero Cell Platform Technology, under stringent levels of GMP and biosafety," it said.