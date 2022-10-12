JUST IN
Sitharaman in US discusses global macroeconomic situation with Yellen
G20 has great potential to work towards global good: Finance Minister
Bharat Jodo Yatra nothing but 'relaunching' of Rahul Gandhi: Karnataka CM
Gyanvapi case: Court's verdict on carbon dating of 'Shivling' on Oct 14
Floods hit over 33,830 people after heavy rains in 3 districts of Assam
New India moving forward with ancient values, reviving tradition: PM Modi
Advanced nations must take responsibility for global spillover: Sitharaman
Now, motorcycles part of Delhi govt's bus lane enforcement vehicles
Targeting infrastructure and causing civilian deaths not acceptable: EAM
Ministry proposes to decriminalise law on collection of statistics
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Latest LIVE: Prez Murmu on three-day visit to Tripura, Assam from today
Business Standard

Bharat Jodo Yatra: Laskar named Congress coordinator of north-east states

The Congress has appointed Sharif Uz Zaman Laskar as coordinator of northeast states for organising sub-yatras there parallel to the main Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Topics
Congress | Sonia Gandhi | Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Congress has appointed Sharif Uz Zaman Laskar as coordinator of northeast states for organising sub-yatras there parallel to the main Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who heads the Bharat Jodo Yatra organising panel, appointed Zaman, who is currently vice president of Assam PCC.

The Congress is organising sub-yatras in states where the main Kanyakumari-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra is not passing through.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh had last month announced that Assam would start its Bharat Jodo sub-yatra on November 1 from Dhubri to Sadiya town.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Congress

First Published: Wed, October 12 2022. 08:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.