Bharti Airtel hikes minimum recharge plan to Rs 155 in 7 more circles

has hiked the price of its minimum recharge plan of Rs.99 to Rs.155 in 7 circles, namely Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, North East, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh (West).

The 57 per cent increase is similar to hikes instituted by the company in November, 2022 when it had discontinued its entry level plan in the Haryana and Odisha circles.

The latest development paves the way for the hikes to be rolled out in the 13 other circles going forward, analysts believe. India has 22 telecom circles.

The latest seven circles to see a hike have 15.22 crore Airtel users, or 41.6 percent of Airtel's 36.50 crore users nationwide as of October 31, calculations based on latest available telecom subscription data by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) showed. However, the share of users availing the minimum recharge plan is unknown in these circles.

The Rs 99 plan had offered 200 megabyte of data and calls at the rate of Rs 2.5 paise per second. Now, this has been replaced with an unlimited calling plan, a move that has been long planned given how almost all user categories now expect unlimited calling.

“In line with our focus on providing better customer experience, we have discontinued the metered tariff and introduced an entry level plan of Rupees 155 with unlimited voice, 1GB of data and 300 SMS. Customers can now use this plan with no constraints. We believe this plan will provide greater flexibility, convenience and superior value,” an Airtel spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The Rs 99 segment forms 7-8 percent of the overall mobile revenue for Airtel.

ARPU considerations

Airtel’s latest move has been spurred by the need to raise its average revenue per user (ARPU) since 2021 when the company had last hiked tariffs before the introduction of 5G.

The company’s revenue growth initially got a leg-up after a 20 per cent tariff hike in November 2021, but its recent focus on cornering the 5G market has raised the need for business growth to get sharper. Raising ARPU remains a key priority for the company, Gopal Vittal, Airtel’s managing director and chief executive officer, had said after the company’s Q2 results. ARPU has come into focus for both Airtel and Jio as they launch 5G services in India.

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2022-23, Airtel’s ARPU grew over 24 per cent year-on-year to an industry high of Rs 190. However, the average ARPU for Airtel's entry level plans are more than the minimum recharge amount as some consumers could be recharging their subscriptions more than just once, analysts said.

Indian telecom has one the lowest ARPUs per month. Service providers have said reviving the sector would depend to a large extent on a higher ARPU. The industry’s ARPU average was at Rs 127.12 per month for the quarter ended March, according to the last performance data issued by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India.

Going forward, analysts expect more tariff hikes given the slowdown in revenue growth in the absence of tariff hikes, at a time when both Airtel and Reliance Jio are undertaking significant investment on the 5G rollout. IIFL Securities analysts said in a recent note that 4G prepaid tariff hikes will happen in mid-2023.