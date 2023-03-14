JUST IN
Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC dismisses Centre's plea for additional compensation
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remarks
Govt planning to set up index to track states on their digital initiatives
Goa govt to hold meeting on H3N2 influenza as directed by the Centre
Sitharaman to present Supplementary Demands for Grants for J-K in RS today
Guidelines on medical negligence under consideration: Union Health ministry
Stalin urges Modi to get 16 arrested TN fishermen released from Sri Lanka
Pi Day 2023: Understanding the connection between March 14 and mathematics
Targeted killing of minorities: NIA raids multiple locations in J-K
Centre to seek Parl's nod for 2nd batch of supplementary demands for grants
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 PM amid uproar over Rahul's democracy remarks
icon-arrow-left
Bhopal gas tragedy: SC dismisses Centre's plea for additional funds
Business Standard

Bhopal Gas Tragedy: SC dismisses Centre's plea for additional compensation

Centre had demanded an additional compensation of Rs 7,400 crore from the successor firms of Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) for the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy

Topics
Supreme Court | Bhopal Gas Tragedy | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Supreme Court rules that Benami law cannot be applied retrospectively, says Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday rejected the curative petition filed by the Centre demanding an additional compensation of Rs 7,400 crore from the successor firms of Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) for the victims of the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy.

A Bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, Abhay S Oka, Vikram Nath and JK Maheshwari said that imposing greater liability on Union Carbide Corporation (UCC) is not warranted and reopening the issue will be detrimental to the claimants.

"The method to impose greater liability on UCC is not warranted. We are disappointed in the union for not having addressed this. Nearly 6 times compensation has been disbursed to the victims compared to the pro rata. Centre to use Rs 50 crores lying with RBI to address the needs of the claimants in the Bhopal gas tragedy case. If it is reopened then it will only work in favour of UCC by opening a pandora's box and will be in detriment to the claimants," the Court said.

"We are unsatisfied with the Union of India for not furnishing any rationale for raking up this issue after two decades...We are of the view that curative petitions cannot be entertained," it added.

The successor firms of the UCC had told the Supreme Court that the Indian government never suggested at the time of settlement in 1989 that it was inadequate. The firms' counsel emphasized that the depreciation of the rupee since 1989 cannot become a ground to seek a top-up of compensation now for the Bhopal gas tragedy victims.

After hearing detailed arguments, a five-judge bench headed by justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul on January 12 reserved its verdict on the Centre's curative petition.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing successor firms of the UCC, submitted before the bench that there are affidavits starting from 1995 and ending as late as 2011, where the Centre has opposed every single attempt to suggest that the settlement is inadequate.

The UCC, now owned by Dow Chemicals, gave a compensation of Rs 47 crore in 1989 after the toxic methyl isocyanate gas leak from the Union Carbide factory on the intervening night of December 2 and 3, 1984, killed over 3,000 people and affected 102,000 more.

(With agency inputs)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Supreme Court

First Published: Tue, March 14 2023. 11:41 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU