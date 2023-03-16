Bhopal, Indore Metro set for September trial run: Bhupendra Singh

-
-
Coaches for Bhopal and Indore Metros will arrive by August and trial runs will begin in September, Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh has said.
The work for the projects has been expedited to meet Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's target of launching regular metro services in March 2024. Infrastructure development for metro projects is also in full swing.
“Despite the hurdles of Covid-19, we are nearing the deadline for Metro operations. This is an indication of our government’s commitment,” said the urban development minister.
Recently, Singh virtually inaugurated the manufacturing of coaches of the Madhya Pradesh Metro Train Corporation at Alstom Transport India’s Savli plant in Gujarat’s Vadodara.
Madhya Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Managing Director Manish Singh inspected the Savli plant where Alstom’s technical team briefed him about the coach manufacturing process.
Alstom is proposed to manufacture 81 coaches (27 trains of three coaches) for Bhopal and 75 coaches (25 trains of three coaches) for Indore. It is also manufacturing metro coaches for cities like Delhi and Lucknow.
First Published: Thu, March 16 2023. 23:12 IST
