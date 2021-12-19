Big-ticket events off the table as cities tighten Covid-induced curbs

Hotels are getting ready for the festive season with decors and delights but there will be no big-ticket events as state governments continue with curbs on mass gatherings.

On Saturday, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) issued an advisory to Mumbai residents asking them to avoid gatherings on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. While closed places (halls, restaurants) will have to follow a capacity cap of 50 per cent, open venues will have a capacity cap of 25 per cent. The corporation has also decided to deploy squads at each of its wards to check compliance.

While Imagicaa theme park near Mumbai has planned a big bash on December 31 with a DJ, late-night right rides, entertainment acts, and night parade, most city hotels are restricting celebration to curated menus and buffets for in-house guests.

“We are exerting all efforts to achieve our goal of operating responsibly in a way that’s going to maintain and enhance the guest experience,” said Imagicaaworld Entertainment CEO Dhimant Bakshi. The park has introduced open-air dining options and virtual queueing for rides to minimise crowding, he added.

Star hotels in the city however are not taking any chances in view of the rapidly evolving Omicron threat.

“We are not organising any large celebrations on New Year’s Eve to avoid any last-minute changes in guidelines. We will be hosting special dinners at our restaurants and are letting out banquet halls by adhering to government guidelines. However, so far there is no demand for banquet events on New Year’s Eve in city hotels as people are traveling to leisure destinations,” said Vijay Singh, business head of Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai.

Gurbax Singh Kohli, vice president at Federation of Hotel and Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI) rued that even as hotels and restaurants have been following the Covid protocols in a stringent manner, they have been at the “receiving end.” The frequent advisories and their ambiguity is creating a “fear psychosis,” he said alluding to the implementation of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code in Maharashtra.

“Most of them are left open for interpretation,” said Kohli, pointing out that there is a need to have a unified set of rules.

On Saturday the District Disaster Management Authority of Delhi ordered the cancellation of Punjabi singer AP Dhillon’s concert at the Andaz hotel in the Aerocity. Around 400-500 guests were expected for the event and the DDMA ordered the cancellation of the event citing existing Covid-19 restrictions. Karnataka's Covid-19 technical advisory committee, too, has recommended curbs including a nightly curfew from December 30-January 2.

A head of an event management company said that fear of the Omicron variant too has led hotels to skip big-ticket events.

“We had conversations with hotels around July or August for events on New Year’s Eve. Things had started to normalise by then and we had hoped to finalise our plans by October. But the Covid-19 pandemic is still around and it will be a bit of a risk to organise large gatherings. Also with a 50 per cent cap on capacity it may not be even feasible to organize large events,” said Birju Gariba, founder and CEO of Iskra Events & Celebrations, an event management company.

Events that are going ahead are taking place in a scaled-down fashion. “We are doing the Sunburn at a club level scale in Goa with an artist that we had blocked earlier with all the Covid-19 protocols like entry to double vaccinated persons and limited crowd. This is not comparable to the Sunburn Goa festival we have been doing in pre-Covid days,” said Manuj Agarwal, CEO of Percept Live which organises the electronic dance music festival.