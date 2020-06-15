JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Top headlines: Full lockdown in Chennai from June 19, WPI slips 3%, more
Business Standard

Bihar: Election for nine legislative council seats to be held on July 6

The counting will take place on July 6 evening itself after the conclusion of the polling as per laid down norms

Topics
Bihar Elections  | Election Commission

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

election
According to fresh dates, the notification for the elections would be issued on June 18 and the polls will be held on July 6.

Elections to nine Bihar Legislative Council seats, deferred due to the outbreak of coronavirus, will now be held on July 6.

According to an Election Commission statement, nine members of the Bihar Legislative Council had retired on May 6. On April 3, the Commission had announced postponement of the polls due to the coronavirus pandemic and the countrywide lockdown.

According to fresh dates, the notification for the elections would be issued on June 18 and the polls will be held on July 6.

The counting will take place on July 6 evening itself after the conclusion of the polling as per laid down norms. Members of the Bihar Legislative Assembly (MLAs) will elect nine new MLCs in the elections.

MLCs are usually elected by four types of electors -- MLAs, Graduates, Teachers and members of local authorities.
First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 17:33 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU