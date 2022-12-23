JUST IN
Business Standard

Bihar fully prepared to handle new Covid surge: Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asserted that the state government is fully prepared to handle a surge in Covid-19 cases

Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav speaks to media after filing their nomination papers ahead of the Bihar assembly polls in Samastipur.
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday asserted that the state government is fully prepared to handle a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Yadav, who holds the health portfolio, reviewed the COVID situation in the state with health officials, civil surgeons, and directors of medical colleges, asking them to gear up in case of an outbreak of the new variant of the coronavirus.

Hospitals are fully prepared, and testing and vaccination are underway in full swing. The medical establishments are equipped with medicines and adequate oxygen supply. People must also take safety measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the health minister said.

Dr Manish Mandal, the deputy director of Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Patna, considered to be a premier medical establishment in the state, said the hospital can handle at least 500 patients.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, December 23 2022. 07:17 IST

