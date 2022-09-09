Bihar in top league for 5G-capable smartphone share, shows data

A study of 5G-capable smart phones in the country throws up unexpected data. For instance, Bihar has 9.3 per cent of all the 5G-capable in the country, according to a report from OpenSignal. Bihar is just behind Andhra Pradesh, which has the maximum capable in the country with a share of 14 per cent.

The data on was collected by the research agency between May 29 and July 2022.

Delhi is seventh in the list with 6.7 per cent share. Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are in fact ahead of Delhi. Mumbai and Kolkata are low down in the pecking order at 3.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent share of smartphones available in India.

Madhya Pradesh, UP West and Karnataka have between 5.3 per cent and 5.9 per cent of 5G-capable smart phones in the country.

OpenSignal estimates that around 9.7 per cent of the smartphones in the country are already 5G-enabled.

If only the 5G-enabled phones in the top 30 cities in the country are taken, Delhi tops the list with a 11 per cent share, followed by Hyderabad at 10.3 per cent, Mumbai and Bengaluru (6.6 per cent) and Ghaziabad (4.2 per cent ), amongst others.