Bihar in top league for 5G-capable smartphone share, shows data

-
ALSO READ
5G networks: The next big battle in India's telecom space is about to begin
India's smartphone market sees 1% decline in the first half of 2022
How lockdown in China may hit India's smartphone production
Vivo's parent firm, BBK Electronics, owns 40% of India's smartphone market
TMS Ep149: 5G spectrum prices, TDS on EPF, markets, Private 5G network
-
A study of 5G-capable smart phones in the country throws up unexpected data. For instance, Bihar has 9.3 per cent of all the 5G-capable smartphones in the country, according to a report from OpenSignal. Bihar is just behind Andhra Pradesh, which has the maximum 5G capable smartphones in the country with a share of 14 per cent.
The data on smartphones was collected by the research agency between May 29 and July 2022.
Delhi is seventh in the list with 6.7 per cent share. Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh are in fact ahead of Delhi. Mumbai and Kolkata are low down in the pecking order at 3.6 per cent and 1.2 per cent share of 5G smartphones available in India.
Madhya Pradesh, UP West and Karnataka have between 5.3 per cent and 5.9 per cent of 5G-capable smart phones in the country.
OpenSignal estimates that around 9.7 per cent of the smartphones in the country are already 5G-enabled.
If only the 5G-enabled phones in the top 30 cities in the country are taken, Delhi tops the list with a 11 per cent share, followed by Hyderabad at 10.3 per cent, Mumbai and Bengaluru (6.6 per cent) and Ghaziabad (4.2 per cent ), amongst others.
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Fri, September 09 2022. 21:04 IST